Shreveport Police are looking for missing senior

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Authorities are asking for help finding a senior who has gone missing.
Shreveport Police are seeking information about the whereabouts of 88-year-old Joe Byrd, say a press release by the Shreveport Public Information Office. He was reported missing Friday, Nov. 29.
Police are concerned for the welfare of Bryd, who possibly suffers from a medical condition in which he may become easily confused or lost.
Byrd stands 5’5” tall, weighs about 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, jeans, and a black Air Force cap. He was last seen driving a black Nissan Frontier.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the teen to immediately call Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300 option 3.
