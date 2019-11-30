Shreveport Police are looking for missing senior

Missing person generic (Source: WALB)
By KSLA Digital Team | November 30, 2019 at 11:26 AM CST - Updated November 30 at 11:26 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Authorities are asking for help finding a senior who has gone missing.

Shreveport Police need your help finding a missing Shreveport senior. (Source: Shreveport Police)

Shreveport Police are seeking information about the whereabouts of 88-year-old Joe Byrd, say a press release by the Shreveport Public Information Office. He was reported missing Friday, Nov. 29.

Police are concerned for the welfare of Bryd, who possibly suffers from a medical condition in which he may become easily confused or lost.

Byrd stands 5’5” tall, weighs about 120 pounds and was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, jeans, and a black Air Force cap. He was last seen driving a black Nissan Frontier.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to immediately call Shreveport Police at (318) 673-7300 option 3.

