People celebrate removal of infamous Airline Drive fence

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — People in Bossier City are celebrating the removal of the fence between Kroger and Walmart.
Until last month, the barrier stopped drivers and pedestrians from easily going between the stores on Airline Drive.
“You would have to drive back on Airline Drive and fight traffic just to get to the other stores,” Clarissa Gaston said. “Not to mention, it was dangerous.”
Several people echoed Gaston’s thoughts about the fence.
“I’m fundraising banana bread for my ministry. And having the fence gone allows me to easily walk around the shopping center,” Sean Flannagan said.
KSLA News 12 reached out to Walmart and Kroger to see whether the companies had anything to do with the fence’s removal.
The businesses have not responded.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.