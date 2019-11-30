Man dies in crash involving train, pickup

MOORINGSPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man died in a crash involving a Nissan pickup and a Kansas City Southern train at a railway crossing near the historic Caddo Lake drawbridge.
It happened at 5:54 p.m. Friday on Louisiana Highway 538 (East/West Croom Street) in the town of Moorinsport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
The man may have been outside or partially outside the truck when it was struck by the southbound train at the crossing between Daniel and Pitt streets, the Sheriff’s Office reports.
Authorities are working to confirm the man’s identity and determine what happened and why.
The railway crossings at LA 538 and Louisiana Highway 169 in Mooringsport were closed for a few hours as a result of the collision but have since been reopened.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.