Man accused of forcing a child to perform oral sex

Booking records show the 33-year-old now faces a charge of rape

BOOKED: Terrance Tyrone Johnson Sr., 33, of Shreveport, one count of aggravated or first-degree rape (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By KSLA Digital Team | November 29, 2019 at 10:02 PM CST - Updated November 29 at 10:02 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man is accused of forcing a child to perform oral sex, according to an arrest affidavit.

Booking records show 33-year-old Terrance Tyrone Johnson Sr. faces one count of rape.

He was arrested at 11:29 a.m. Nov. 25 and booked into the Shreveport City Jail at 12:24 p.m. on the same date on a charge of aggravated rape.

Johnson now is being held in Caddo Correctional Center, where he was transferred and booked at 8:27 p.m. Nov. 26 on a charge of first-degree rape, booking records show.

