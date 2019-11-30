Man accused of forcing a child to perform oral sex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport man is accused of forcing a child to perform oral sex, according to an arrest affidavit.
Booking records show 33-year-old Terrance Tyrone Johnson Sr. faces one count of rape.
He was arrested at 11:29 a.m. Nov. 25 and booked into the Shreveport City Jail at 12:24 p.m. on the same date on a charge of aggravated rape.
Johnson now is being held in Caddo Correctional Center, where he was transferred and booked at 8:27 p.m. Nov. 26 on a charge of first-degree rape, booking records show.
