LSU Fans gear up for final home game; Burrow’s last at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When LSU takes the field against Texas A&M Saturday, there will be fans in the crowd that have been outside of Death Valley since Wednesday preparing for the game.
Les Burl and his Krewe of Misfit Tigers are a group of those fans.
“I got here at 9 o’clock on Wednesday morning,” Burl said. ”We get here so early, you know, just to make sure we have our spots because we enjoy being together."
They’re called the Misfit Tigers because they really do not have much in common other than drinking beer and being fans of LSU.
"We've got an airplane pilot, we've got a politician, we've got a lawyer, we've got a school teacher, we got a painter, we got a coach,” said one of the Krewe’s members.
They are not the only ones who have been tailgating since before Thanksgiving. Darwin Pittman and his group of friends and family showed up Wednesday night.
"This may surprise you but there will be some adult beverages being consumed,” Pittman said.
Despite the fun, there are two things on everyone’s mind this weekend, revenge and Joe Burrow.
"I hate to see him go,” Pittman said. “That kid came here and, you know, he's probably the best quarterback LSU has ever had. I think he's going to be very emotional because it's his last game so it's going to be great."
