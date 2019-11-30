First Alert: A few severe storms possible Saturday

First Alert: A few severe storms possible Saturday
Timeline of storms on Saturday (Source: KSLA News 12)
By Jeff Castle | November 29, 2019 at 7:50 PM CST - Updated November 29 at 7:50 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A cold front and strong upper level storm are expected to bring a risk of severe storms to the ArkLaTex on Saturday. A ‘Slight’ risk of severe weather is in place mainly south of I-30.

A 'Slight' risk of severe is in place for most of the ArkLaTex Saturday (Source: KSLA News 12)

Storms will impact areas around and north of I-30 between 9am and Noon Saturday. From Noon until 3pm storms will be tracking through parts of northwest Louisiana, including Shreveport and Bossier City, and areas of east Texas from Marshall southward. Expect storms between 3pm and 6pm if you are in areas around Sabine and Natchitoches parishes in Louisiana.

Timeline of storms on Saturday (Source: KSLA News 12)

Severe weather is not likely to be widespread but some isolated strong storms are possible. Damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado or 2 are the main concerns. A Tornado Watch could be issued for some of the ArkLaTex on Saturday. Some heavy downpours are likely, but flooding shouldn’t be an issue as storms will quickly move through. Some small hail is possible, but isn’t expected to be large enough to do any significant damage.

Damaging wind and an isolated tornado are the primary storm threats Saturday (Source: KSLA News 12)

Here’s an hour-by-hour look at the storms with Futuretrack as they move through on Saturday:

Hour-by-hour look at Futuretrack on Saturday

The KSLA First Alert Weather team will keep you updated on the severe weather threat Saturday. Here’s how you can get the latest information on the storms:

