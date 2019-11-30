First Alert: A few severe storms possible Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A cold front and strong upper level storm are expected to bring a risk of severe storms to the ArkLaTex on Saturday. A ‘Slight’ risk of severe weather is in place mainly south of I-30.
Storms will impact areas around and north of I-30 between 9am and Noon Saturday. From Noon until 3pm storms will be tracking through parts of northwest Louisiana, including Shreveport and Bossier City, and areas of east Texas from Marshall southward. Expect storms between 3pm and 6pm if you are in areas around Sabine and Natchitoches parishes in Louisiana.
Severe weather is not likely to be widespread but some isolated strong storms are possible. Damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado or 2 are the main concerns. A Tornado Watch could be issued for some of the ArkLaTex on Saturday. Some heavy downpours are likely, but flooding shouldn’t be an issue as storms will quickly move through. Some small hail is possible, but isn’t expected to be large enough to do any significant damage.
Here’s an hour-by-hour look at the storms with Futuretrack as they move through on Saturday:
