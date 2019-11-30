BPSO: Suspect arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Bossier Parish Sheriffs Office has announced an arrest in connection to the shooting death of 18-year-old Johnathan Bothwell.
Taylor Jackson Kerley, 18, was taken into custody on Saturday, Nov. 30 and charged with 1st-degree murder and aggravated 2nd-degree battery.
He was taken into custody in the Greenwood area without incident Saturday morning by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
BPSO says Kerley went to the home of Bothwell around 3:15 a.m. in what detectives believe to be a “drug rip” — where the supposed drug deal was actually intended to be a robbery.
During the robbery, Bothwell was shot and killed in the residence. There were other family members in the residence, and Kerley allegedly battered one of the other adults in the house before fleeing the scene, according to BPSO.
Kerley was initially booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on Saturday morning and then transported to Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives’ offices to be interviewed.
He was then transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking, where he is being held on an $875,000 bond.
An investigation by BPSO is still ongoing.
