Bossier seeks public’s help in solving deadly shooting

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Bossier sheriff’s investigators urge the public to help provide more clues about what may have led to the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man just hours after Thanksgiving ended.
Crime scene analysts combed the scene of that deadly shooting in the normally quiet 100 block of Dogwood South Lane northeast of Bossier City.
That’s where authorities found the victim’s body inside the house, shot to death, sheriff’s Lt. Bill Davis said.
“We know the cause of death. We don’t know what happened specifically. So we’re looking at all angles to determine that.”
Dispatchers got the call at 3:20 Friday morning, shortly after the gunfire.
Neighbor Chad Roden, who lives right across the street, said he was awake at the time but “we didn’t hear the shots.”
The gunfire and death have left at least some neighbors unsettled.
“It’s kind of scary. So, it is scary,” said Cindy Zheng, who also lives right across the street but slept through whatever happened.
“It’s never happened in this neighborhood before.”
Detectives have interviewed the handful of people who were inside the house when the shooting happened.
Now investigators are looking for anything else to help shed more light on the fatal shooting, Davis said.
“You’ve got top-notch crime scene investigators, as well as our detectives doing their job to find out the answers.”
If you have something to share with investigators, you're urged to call the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office.
That number is (318) 965-2203.
That information could include any suspicious vehicles, noises or anything out of the ordinary between 2:30 and 4:00 early Friday morning in the Dogwood South subdivision.
Detectives also are awaiting the Bossier Parish coroner’s report to help determine whether foul play was involved.
