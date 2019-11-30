LSP suspects impairment was a factor in fatal wreck

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Authorities suspect impairment was a factor in a Thanksgiving Day crash that claimed the life of a Claiborne Parish resident.
Kayomoniqic George was driving north on U.S. Highway 79 in Webster Parish when the 31-year-old Homer woman was killed in the collision just south of the Claiborne Parish line, authorities report.
George’s 2017 Hyundai Accent was struck by a southbound 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe that was attempting to pass other southbound vehicles in a no-passing zone, according to Louisiana State Police.
The Tahoe’s driver, 24-year-old Haughton resident Francisco Valdez-Ramirez, was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
His five passengers suffered moderate to serious injuries and were taken to hospitals, as well.
“Impairment on the part of Valdez-Ramirez is suspected to be a factor in this crash,” Trooper Brent Hardy said.
Toxicology samples have been obtained from him and George and will be submitted for analysis.
Louisiana State Police Troop G has investigated 22 fatal crashes resulting in 24 deaths this year.
