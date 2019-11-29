Severe storms possible on Saturday

As we head into the weekend all eyes will be on Saturday. A powerful cold front will be moving through the ArkLaTex and will more than likely generate a line of strong and severe thunderstorms. The timing on the storms for Shreveport-Bossier City will be early in the afternoon. The biggest threats from these storms will be strong winds and the potential for some isolated tornadoes. The good news is that we are still expecting the storms to move out in time for Rockets over the Red fireworks.