Severe storms possible on Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Friday morning! I hope everyone got enough turkey and stuffing(dressing) yesterday while spending quality time with family. As we head into the weekend we continue to watch for a potential Severe Weather outbreak early Saturday afternoon. I know many of you are looking to start your holiday shopping and you should be in good shape both today and Sunday. Heading into next week sunny skies should dominate the first half of the week.
As for your Friday if you are planning on doing some Black Friday shopping Mother Nature isn’t going to play a major factor. Expect mostly cloudy skies throughout the day today along with some warm temperatures. Highs could reach into the mid 70s this afternoon. The far northern ArkLaTex is the one place we could see showers.
As we head into the weekend all eyes will be on Saturday. A powerful cold front will be moving through the ArkLaTex and will more than likely generate a line of strong and severe thunderstorms. The timing on the storms for Shreveport-Bossier City will be early in the afternoon. The biggest threats from these storms will be strong winds and the potential for some isolated tornadoes. The good news is that we are still expecting the storms to move out in time for Rockets over the Red fireworks.
Looking to next week, sunny skies should dominate the ArkLaTex for the most part. While it will start off chilly we are still expecting temperatures to rebound into the mid 60s by Wednesday.
So with the Severe Weather possible Saturday you’ll want to do most if not all of your shopping this weekend today and Sunday.
Have a great weekend! First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.