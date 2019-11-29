Hundreds served on Thanksgiving at Randy Sams Outreach Center

Hundreds served on Thanksgiving at Randy Sams Outreach Center
Hundreds were served on Thanksgiving Day at Texarkana's Randy Sams Outreach Center. (Source: Fred Gamble)
By KSLA Digital Team | November 29, 2019 at 7:55 AM CST - Updated November 29 at 7:55 AM

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - It was another big Thanksgiving meal on Thursday at Texarkana’s Randy Sams Outreach Center.

Each year, leaders with the homeless center provide a meal not only for residents but for the entire Texarkana community.

More than 80 volunteers came out to provide food for around 500 people.

For Curtis Jones, Thanksgiving was a special day. In 2018, he was a client at the center — now he's the center's director.

“It affects me differently because I’m starting to know the people doing the donations now,” Jones said.

Jones said he hopes to become a positive role model for other clients at Randy Sams Outreach Center.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.