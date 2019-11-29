Hundreds served on Thanksgiving at Randy Sams Outreach Center

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - It was another big Thanksgiving meal on Thursday at Texarkana’s Randy Sams Outreach Center.
Each year, leaders with the homeless center provide a meal not only for residents but for the entire Texarkana community.
More than 80 volunteers came out to provide food for around 500 people.
For Curtis Jones, Thanksgiving was a special day. In 2018, he was a client at the center — now he's the center's director.
“It affects me differently because I’m starting to know the people doing the donations now,” Jones said.
Jones said he hopes to become a positive role model for other clients at Randy Sams Outreach Center.
