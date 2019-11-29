First Alert: Severe storms possible on Saturday

Our next cold front arrives this weekend bringing a risk of severe weather Saturday followed by cooler, but quieter conditions on Sunday.
Skies will stay mostly cloudy tonight. A few showers are possible toward morning. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s. A line of storms is expected to sweep through the ArkLaTex on Saturday as a cold front arrives. Some storms could be severe with damaging wind possible along with perhaps an isolated brief tornado or 2. Temperatures will warm into the mid 70s ahead of the storms. The chance of rain is 90%
Storms will be gone by Saturday evening with clear skies and cooler weather settling in for the remainder of the weekend. We’ll see plenty of sunshine Sunday. After starting in the 40s in the morning we’ll see afternoon temperatures in the upper 50s.
Quiet weather continues for the first half of next week with partly sunny and dry conditions expected. Mornings will be chilly with frost and even a light freeze for some Monday and Tuesday mornings. Highs will be in the 50s Monday, but will warm back into the 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday.
Our next storm system arrives later next week with rain chances returning Thursday into Friday.
KSLA First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle
