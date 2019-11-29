BPSO: Young man dead following shooting in Dogwood subdivision

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Deputies remain on scene in a Bossier Parish neighborhood on Friday morning following a shooting that left one person dead.
Crews were called to a home in the 100 block of Dogwood South Lane.
According to Lt. Bill Davis with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, a young man was found inside the home with a gunshot wound.
Davis added that there were other people in the home at the time. Investigators are working to determine what happened.
