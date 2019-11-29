Authorities awaiting coroner’s report to help determine whether foul play was involved in teenager’s death

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Authorities are leaning toward investigating a teenager’s death as a homicide, a Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.
Sheriff’s Office detectives are first awaiting the coroner’s report to help them determine whether foul play may have been involved in the fatal shooting of the 18-year-old.
The teenager’s death in his residence in the 100 block of Dogwood South Lane in Haughton was reported to Sheriff’s Office dispatchers at 3:20 a.m. Friday.
Detectives believe it was an isolated occurrence, sheriff’s Lt. Bill Davis said.
The investigators have interviewed other people who were in the residence at the time of the shooting.
Meantime, authorities are asking whether anyone saw or heard anything suspicious between 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. Friday in the town’s Dogwood South subdivision.
“This could be any suspicious vehicles, noises or anything out of the ordinary in that area,” Davis explained.
Call (318) 965-2203 with any information.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.