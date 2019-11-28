Thanksgiving shower chances followed by Severe Weather Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Thanksgiving! As you wake up and get ready to load those turkeys into the oven we are tracking showers for some this morning. While not all will see rain some especially north of I-30 will be seeing some moderate rain today. Expect temperatures to be heavily impacted by whether or not you see rain. After the potential showers today we are watching a potential Severe Weather outbreak this weekend on Saturday.
For your Thanksgiving we are watching a disturbance off to our west that will cause rain to move into parts of the ArkLaTex throughout the day today. If you see consistent rain expect it to be a struggle for your temperatures just to reach the low 50s. Other parts of the ArkLaTex that stay dry will see high temperatures into the mid 60s.
Turning the page to Black Friday we will see slight shower chances once again. The wet weather won’t be quite as widespread as today, but whatever rain does fall will be across the same places that see showers today. Temperatures will be warmer though compared to today with some seeing highs into the low 70s.
Heading into the weekend we are watching for a potential Severe Weather outbreak on Saturday. A powerful cold front will be pushing through the ArkLaTex generating a strong line of thunderstorms. The big risk with these thunderstorms will be damaging winds and possibly a few isolated tornadoes. Timing on these storms will be between 11AM and 3PM.
So while we could see some showers today the good news is most of you will be spending time inside today. Have a great Thanksgiving and enjoy time with family!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
