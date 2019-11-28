Thanksgiving shower chances followed by Severe Weather Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Thanksgiving! As you wake up and get ready to load those turkeys into the oven we are tracking showers for some this morning. While not all will see rain some especially north of I-30 will be seeing some moderate rain today. Expect temperatures to be heavily impacted by whether or not you see rain. After the potential showers today we are watching a potential Severe Weather outbreak this weekend on Saturday.