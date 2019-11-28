Saints fans go viral after heartfelt Facebook post

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFB) - Nothing brings together people like football, especially when it's the Saints. So leave it to Who Dat nation to reunite a group of fans who made an unusual connection during Sunday's game.
Danielle Trahan took to Facebook after the Saints’ nail-biting, last-second thriller against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 24.
According to her heartfelt story, she was seated next to two young Saints fans from Baton Rouge, Jairen Fisher, 8, and his 14-year-old brother, Terrion Shaffer. It was their first time getting to see Drew Brees and the boys in person.
Trahan said the boys were the “most polite, well-mannered kids.”
“The oldest (who smiled ear to ear the whole game) told me ‘WOW it looks so much different than on TV,’” Trahan wrote. “I must say his dad is doing an amazing job raising this young man.”
In the last seconds of the game, Will Lutz kicked the game-winning field goal. Trahan says she and the boys hugged and smiled and cheered.
“Today I just can’t stop thinking about them and wish I would’ve gotten their number so I could send them this picture,” she wrote. “I’m sure this is a long shot.”
Five hours after posting Monday night, Trahan says she was able to get in touch with the boys’ father.
“It made my night!” she said on Facebook.
So how did the two boys get to go to the game in the first place?
“And I asked him, I said, ‘Jairen, what do you want to do for your birthday?’ He said, ‘I want to go to the game.’ I said, ‘What game, LSU game?’ ‘No, the Saints game [said Jairen].’ I said, ‘Ooh, them tickets are kind of high,’ and I said, ‘Let me see what I can do,’” said Yolanda Fisher, Jairen’s grandmother.
Yolanda somehow came through with the tickets.
Jairen wanted to go to the game with his dad, Jonathon, but his dad had been to a Saints game before.
“I asked my dad, ‘Was it just going to be him and my brother [Jairen]?’ and he said, ‘No, I already been to a game, so I’m going to give you the tickets so both of y’all can go,’” said Terrion, Jairen’s brother.
So their dad dropped his boys off in front of the Superdome for the game.
Little did the boys know, they’d meet a friend in the seats right next to them.
“When that field goal went through, I spun around, he [Terrion] picked him [Jairen] up on his shoulder and I grabbed my phone to take the picture, and I thought it was pretty amazing,” said Trahan.
“He [Terrion] held me up on his shoulders,” said Jairen as he starts to cry, reliving the moment.
And as we know, social media did its magic, and Trahan was reunited with the boys in Baton Rouge Tuesday.
“I never thought in a million years I’d get to see them so soon, but it’s very exciting and I’m very happy,” said Trahan.
“She’s [Trahan] very special to us now, because of everything and how nice she was from the start from when we first met her,” said Terrion.
It was a first Saints game that the boys will never forget, and Trahan will keep in her heart forever.
“Always be kind to whoever you meet. You never know their story, they never know yours, but you learn something new every day and you make new friendships, and hopefully this is a lifelong friendship that I’ll be able to watch them grow, and watch some Saints games and maybe some Pelicans games. Who knows what we’ll get to share together,” said Trahan.
Trahan says she’s hoping to get six tickets to take the brothers’ to their next Saints game.
“I can’t wait to share another game with them!”
