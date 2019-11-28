2 men face charges over accident that hurt 2 children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Two men face charges in connection with the accident that sent to children to the hospital.
The 12-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy were crossing at Lakeshore Drive at Hearne Avenue in Shreveport when they were struck by a car at 5:27 p.m. Tuesday.
The girl then was struck by another vehicle, authorities said.
The driver of the car that hit both children was detained while authorities investigated whether he had a proper driver’s license.
Then officers arrested 26-year-old Trvion D. Thomas, 26, of Shreveport, at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday and booked into Shreveport City Jail at 7 p.m.
Booking records show he is charged with four counts of driving with a suspended driver’s license, two counts of having no proof of insurance and one count each of having no child restraint, failing to have vehicle registration in the vehicle, no mirror, having no driver’s license, failing to register a vehicle and having switched plates.
Some of those charges stem from multiple outstanding warrants through the city marshal’s office, police Officer Christina Curtis said.
And the two counts of having no proof of insurance resulted in Thomas’ car being impounded.
Arrested at 6:40 p.m. Tuesday was 34-year-old Phillip White. The Shreveport man was booked into the City Jail at 7:08 p.m. on one count of driving with a suspended driver’s license, booking records show.
