The Good Stuff: Dear Santa ...

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — KSLA News 12 is proud to be a sponsor of this year’s Rockets over the Red, an annual holiday event celebrated on both sides of the river in downtown Shreveport and Bossier City.
Before the fireworks light up the sky after sunset, events are being held at Riverview Park in Shreveport and at Louisiana Boardwalk in Bossier City.
A Christmas tree lighting at the Boardwalk with be hosted by KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner.
“I want an elephant," explains young Jerremy, a real elephant, he continues, when asked what he wants for Christmas by Doug during a recent visit to the Boardwalk.
On this week’s segment of The Good Stuff, Jerremy and a host of other children share what they put on their Christmas wish lists.
Doug heard everything from cellphones to a hedgehog.
But some of these children are keenly aware of how Christmas and the holidays are about much more than just presents.
“I live under a roof and a good house with my parents. I have lived a good life and that’s what I am blessed for,” shares one child.
And another exclaimed, “Its about Jesus’ birthday."
The Good Stuff with Doug Warner airs every Wednesday night on KSLA News 12 at 10.
If you have an idea for a future segment, you can email Doug at dougwarner@ksla.com.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.