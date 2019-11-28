First Alert: Severe weather possible on Saturday

Rain chances will stay low for Black Friday shopping, but expect widespread rain and the chance for a few strong storms coming back in Saturday with our next weather maker. A brief warm will take us back into the 70s but cooler 50s will follow the storms for the end of the weekend.
We’ll stay mostly cloudy tonight. There’s just a slim chance for a few more showers mainly north of I-30. Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy Friday. Afternoon temperatures will warm back into the 60s to near 70. A shower or 2 is possible, but most places should stay dry.
A cold front and strong upper level storm system swings into the ArkLaTex on Saturday. Scattered rain and the risk of a few strong storms return. Rain and storms should be exiting the area by Saturday evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. The chance for rain is 90%.
Dry weather and sunshine are back on Sunday but expect cooler highs in the 50s to near 60. We’ll stay dry and mostly sunny into next week. Mornings will be cold in the 30s with scattered frost and maybe some freezing temperatures early in the week. Temperatures will gradually return to the 60s. More rain is possible toward the end of the week.
