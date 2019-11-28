EF-1 tornado causes damage in Claiborne Parish Tuesday evening

Storms that moved through parts of the ArkLaTex late Tuesday afternoon produced at least one tornado. The National Weather Service in Shreveport determined that an EF-1 tornado with maximum winds estimated at 95 mph briefly touched down in Claiborne Parish about 7 miles southeast of Haynesville.
The tornado damage path began at the intersection of Krause Road and Bell Hill Road. The tornado then moved onto the grounds of the David Wade Correctional Center. The roof of a double wide mobile home sustained minor damage and the top of tree fell on a travel trailer in a residential part of the facility. Approximately 30 trees were either uprooted or snapped. The tornado lifted just after crossing a pond on the grounds of the facility.
The tornado was on the ground for only around one minute. It traveled just over half of mile before lifting and had a maximum width of 115 yards.
