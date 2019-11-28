Bossier City police on lookout for holiday shopping thieves

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — With Black Friday on the horizon, Bossier City police are sending out their armed robbery task force to deter thieves.
Since 1987, the Police Department has used the task force to help with safety during the holiday season. A special Justice Department grant helps pay overtime costs for the officers.
Uniformed and plain clothes officers are going to patrol stores and parking lots in the city.
Their goal is to ensure a safe holiday shopping season for residents, a police spokeswoman said.
The Police Department also offers the following tips on how to safely go holiday shopping:
- Shop with a friend. Leave your purse at home and carry your wallet and keys in a fanny pack or an inside coat or front pants pocket.
- Try not to carry large amounts of cash; and never flash money in public. When possible, use credit cards or checks. If you use an ATM, do so during daylight hours.
- When shopping, try to park as close to the stores as possible, and in a well-lit area. Keep your car windows and doors locked — whether driving or parked.
- Never leave packages in plain view inside the vehicle; store them in the trunk. When you get home, remove all valuables from your vehicle and lock the doors.
- When going out for the evening, consider leaving lights and a radio or television on in your home. Always lock all doors and windows when you leave. Do not display gifts where they can be seen through windows.
If you are planning to travel this holiday season, Bossier City police will check on your home while you are away. This is part of their vacation watch program. Call (318) 741-8605 to register for patrol officers to make daily checks.
Make it look like you’re home even if you’re away. Have a neighbor or friend pick up your mail and check on your home. Avoid posting travel information on social media.
And when you return home, particularly if you return earlier than indicated on your request, please notify police by calling the same telephone number.
