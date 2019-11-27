Thanksgiving forecast, plus the potential for severe weather Saturday

Happy Wednesday afternoon! We are thankful for good travel weather in the ArkLaTex just one day before Thanksgiving! Unfortunately, rain moves back in for parts of the area for "Turkey Day" and then we also have the potential for more severe weather on this Saturday.
As we continue throughout this afternoon, temperatures will sit in the low 60s under mostly clear skies, a beautiful afternoon. After sunset, temperatures will fall into the mid and low 50s with clouds gradually building in. Some models show light rain possible for the northwestern parts of the ArkLaTex, but chances for rain are fairly low and not something to cancel any plans over.
THANKSGIVING: Mid to late morning, light to moderate rainfall will move in mainly for places along and north of I-30. The rain will mainly stay north of I-20 and may continue throughout the afternoon and early evening. For the rest of the ArkLaTex, we'll stay mostly dry with mostly cloudy conditions and afternoon highs in the low 60s once again.
Saturday morning into the early evening, a cold front will sweep through the ArkLaTex bringing rain and thunderstorms. Some of these may become strong to severe, but exact timing and impacts will be more detailed as we get closer to the event. If you have any plans during the time frame, make sure you keep a close eye on the weather and with KSLA as week keep you updated.
Have a wonderful day!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
