SPD officer arrested, accused of distributing steroids

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department has confirmed that an officer is in federal custody — accused of distributing steroids.
Sgt. Brian Skinner was placed on administrative leave in September during SPD’s investigation into the matter.
According to an indictment, Sgt. Skinner was quoted that he knowingly and intentionally conspired and agreed to distribute anabolic steroids.
He was released on a $25,000 bond. An arraignment is set for next Wednesday.
