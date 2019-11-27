Shreveport Regional Airport seeing more flyers for Thanksgiving

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With Thanksgiving just one day away — many people will be spending their Wednesday on the road or up in the skies.
The Shreveport Regional Airport is anticipating around 10,000 people flying in and out of their airport from Tuesday, Nov. 26 until Monday, Dec. 2.
With more people means more security.
“Anytime there’s more people we always add additional security measures that are in places, especially around the holiday times,” said SRA’s Public Relations Manager Mark Crawford.
Crawford says if people see something out of the ordinary while they are at the airport, they are encouraged to say something so that they can help keep passengers safe.
Crawford also suggests people get here early since it will be busier.
“If you’re traveling American, Delta or United arrive at least one hour before your scheduled departure time,” he said. “If you are traveling Allegiant always (come) two hours before your scheduled departure time.”
Ticket counters with American, United and Delta Airlines close 30 minutes before departure while Allegiant’s counter closes one hour before departure.
Crawford says their flights to Dallas are seeing the most people because it’s a quicker connection and has more cities for passengers to connect to.
The airport’s Charlotte, Denver and Atlanta flights are also seeing more people this week too.
Crawford says their numbers have increased compared to last year and they attribute that to their ‘Fly Shreveport First’ campaign they’ve been promoting since it rolled out earlier this year.
When it comes to getting the cheapest tickets, Crawford suggests people use Google Flights or sign up for reminder alerts about cheap flights on airfarewatchdog.com.
“Fares are all based on demand and availability so if there are a lot of seats on a plane, it’s likely that the fares will be lower,” he said. “The fewer seats that there are available, typically the ticket price is higher.”
Crawford suggests that if you found a great fare go ahead and buy it.
The Shreveport Regional Airport recently consolidated its TSA checkpoint so wait times could be around 10 to 15 minutes instead of what people are used to.
