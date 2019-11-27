Severe Weather possible Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! We are now just one day from Thanksgiving which means many of you are going to be traveling today. The good news for those traveling in the ArkLaTex is that the front has moved out of the region and we will be able to stay dry today. Elsewhere in the country two powerful areas of low pressure will be causing travel headaches for many people flying. Turkey Day itself is shaping up to be cloudy with a chance of showers especially across northern parts of the ArkLaTex. As we head into the first shopping weekend of the holiday season we are tracking another potential Severe Weather outbreak for the ArkLaTex.