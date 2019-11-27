Severe Weather possible Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! We are now just one day from Thanksgiving which means many of you are going to be traveling today. The good news for those traveling in the ArkLaTex is that the front has moved out of the region and we will be able to stay dry today. Elsewhere in the country two powerful areas of low pressure will be causing travel headaches for many people flying. Turkey Day itself is shaping up to be cloudy with a chance of showers especially across northern parts of the ArkLaTex. As we head into the first shopping weekend of the holiday season we are tracking another potential Severe Weather outbreak for the ArkLaTex.
For your forecast today our skies will be clearing behind the cold front as cooler air will be working into the ArkLaTex. We actually saw our high temperature for the day just after midnight and temperatures have been falling since. While we will be cooling off driving won’t be an issue as there is no chance for rain this afternoon. Flying though could be an issue especially if you’re going to either coast.
Your Thanksgiving forecast is shaping up to be cloudy and cool with high temperatures around 60 degrees. There is a chance of showers especially for northern parts of the viewing area, but heavy rain is not currently expected. All the more reason to catch all of the football action tomorrow.
As we head into the start of the holiday shopping season we are tracking a strong cold front Saturday. This cold front will also be bringing our next chance of Severe Weather as a line of thunderstorms will be developing out ahead of the front. The good news is that the storms now should be moving out before the Rockets over the Red event kicks off.
Please make sure you get wherever you are going for this great holiday safely so you can get into proper position for the food coma coming tomorrow.
Have a great day and Thanksgiving! First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
