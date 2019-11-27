Preliminary survey indicates EF-1 tornado hit Claiborne

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Preliminary investigation indicates it was an EF-1 tornado that caused damage Tuesday evening in Claiborne Parish, the National Weather Service reports.
A tornado warning was issued at 6:09 p.m. Tuesday for northern Claiborne Parish plus parts of the Arkansas counties of Union and Columbia.
The Weather Service office in Shreveport received one report of damage in Claiborne.
Trees and power lines were downed about 6:20 p.m. about eight miles north of Homer and about eight miles southeast of Haynesville.
That’s between the community of Colquitt along Louisiana Highway 520 and David Wade Correctional Center, a state prison just west of LA 520 on Bell Hill Road.
The Weather Service office sent a team to survey the damage Wednesday morning.
More details of the team’s findings are expected to be released later Wednesday.
