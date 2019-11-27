Neighbor, officer hailed as heroes for saving woman, pets

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A woman, her pets and other people escaped a blaze Wednesday morning.
And the Shreveport Fire Department credits neighbor Michael Jenkins and Shreveport police Cpl. Tina Morris with saving them.
“Without the quick actions of these two heroes, the story lines would be different during this Thanksgiving holiday,” says a post on the Fire Department’s Facebook page.
A Shreveport police officer was evaluated on the scene for possible smoke inhalation.
And a firefighter was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening.
Neighbors were the first to notice the blaze that could be seen blocks from the two-story, wood-frame house in the city’s Fairfield neighborhood.
The smoke and flames extended from a storage shed to the house in the 1100 block of College Street when the first firefighters arrived at 9:08 a.m., Chief John Lane said.
Morris used her flashlight to smash a window out and get to the woman, Jenkins recalled.
The two then grabbed the woman and snatched her out, he said.
“I just couldn’t watch her burn like that. I can’t watch somebody, you know, die if I can help. If I can help them, I help the best that I can.”
It took about 35 firefighters an hour and 35 minutes to bring the blaze under control, Lane said.
The structure, which was divided into three apartments, was rendered uninhabitable by the fire.
The American Red Cross was contacted to help the three families with living arrangements and other needs.
