Marshall police release name of victim in fatal auto-pedestrian crash

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash Wednesday morning.
According to a post on the Marshall Police Department Facebook page, they are investigating a crash involving at one vehicle and a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 59 at East Houston Street, just south of U.S. Highway 80. The crash occurred in the 100 block of East End Boulevard South at about 6:07 a.m. Wednesday, according to a press release.
The initial investigation shows that a man was crossing East End Boulevard “outside of a designated crosswalk" when he was hit by a vehicle traveling north in the northbound lane, the press release stated. The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the press release stated. The man has been identified as May Wayne Diggs, 40, of Marshall.
“The driver of the vehicle was interviewed by officers and voluntarily consented to a blood draw,” the press release stated.
The northbound lane of Highway 59 was closed between Travis Street and Houston Street for a period of time Wednesday morning, according to officials with the police department.
“This crash remains under investigation, and no charges are being filed at this time,” the press release stated.
