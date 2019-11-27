Man dead following early morning Bowie County crash

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Investigators are working to learn more about a wreck that left one man dead on early Wednesday morning.
Jay Michael Lohse, 35, of Fayetteville, Arkansas was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crews got the call just before 12:45 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on US-259, six miles north of the city of Dekalb in Bowie County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the driver of a pickup truck with a trailer in tow was heading north on US-259 while Lohse's car was heading south was in the wrong lane.
The driver of the pickup truck swerved to the left, and Lohse's car hit the trailer before leaving the roadway. Lohse's then struck several trees.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was apparently not injured.
