Gift ideas for the traveler in the family

(KSLA) - If you’re looking for the right gift for the family member in your life that’s a traveler — CNET.com announced some of the top items that made the list of best gifts for travel enthusiasts.
It’s important to be comfortable when you travel. That’s why headphones were the first products on the list. They recommend the Air Pods Pro earbuds. It’s the newest earphones for iPhone users. They are smaller to minimize outside noise, making the noise-canceling capabilities a favorite among travelers. They run about $250 on Amazon.
Sony offers its wireless earbud options that are popular for Android users. They do just about everything the Air Pods Pro can do and some say the sound is better. They cost $228 at Walmart and on Amazon.
CNET.com also shared great options for Bluetooth speakers. The JBL Clip 3 is a small, thin portable speaker that comes in several colors. It also features a clip that can hook to your backpack or your pants so it’s easy to take on the go. It costs $70.
I’ve shown you this next speaker several times on Spending Smarter. It’s called the Wonderboom. It’s super easy to sync to your phone with your music playlists through Bluetooth. It’s powerful with great quality and comes in a number of colors.
Amazon sells the Wonderboom for $80 but on Black Friday Best Buy has them listed for sale for $39.99.
If you’d like to look at all the gift ideas for travelers, click here.
