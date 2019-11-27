Foods to avoid feeding man’s best-friend on Thanksgiving

(KSLA) - When the family comes to town and spirits are high — it’s easy to give in to your sweet pup’s pleas for some Thanksgiving Day delights.
However, giving in could turn into an untimely visit to the veterinarian.
“Black Friday is a completely different term for veterinarians,” said Dr. Alisha Spivey, a veterinarian at University Veterinary Hospital. “We see a massive influx of vomiting, diarrhea and unfortunately we see obstructions, they wind up in surgery."
According to UVH, these are the foods to avoid feeding your pet when you sit for dinner:
- Turkey skin, drippings or gravy
- Turkey twine
- Cones
- Corn on the cob
- Onions or garlic (including foods cooked with them)
- Raisins or grapes (or foods cooked with them)
- Fatty foods
- Pies and pie crust
- Bread dough
- Chocolate (or foods cooked with chocolate)
- Alcohol
- Nuts
- Sage (or foods cooked with this herb)
“What we want to do is inform and educate,” Spivey said. “Make sure your guests, when they come over, know not to feed that pup and then have that alternative, so they can be involved in the holiday spirit, too.”
Spivey said feeding your pet vegetables, such as carrots, broccoli or zucchini is a much healthier alternative that will keep their tail wagging.
“We like to spoil our dogs, but it’s choosing things that’s not going to hurt them or cause problems,” Spivey said. “When you’re eating and they’re [pet] is looking at you from the table and they’re wanting that treat, you have that bag of veggies there you can still give them.”
Of course — the ultimate gift is some extra tender loving care from the family.
