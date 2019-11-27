Shooting wounds woman in car in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A passenger in a car was shot in her abdomen Tuesday evening.
And the gunfire just missed a toddler and the male who was driving the car, Shreveport police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.
The shooting at Hearne Avenue at Murphy Street was reported at 6:34 p.m.
Someone pulled up to the victims’ car and fired multiple rounds.
The victims’ vehicle then traveled a block west to Harp Street at Missouri Avenue, Hines said.
The wounded female has since been taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of what authorities described as a serious injury.
