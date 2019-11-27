Shooting wounds woman in car in Shreveport

Gunfire narrowly missed the man who was driving and a toddler, authorities say

Shooting wounds woman in car in Shreveport
Shreveport police are investigating a shooting at 6:34 p.m. Nov. 26 at Hearne Avenue at Murphy Street in which a female was wounded in her abdomen. The gunfire narrowly missed the male who was driving the vehicle and a toddler, officers said. (Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen | November 26, 2019 at 7:21 PM CST - Updated November 26 at 7:38 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A passenger in a car was shot in her abdomen Tuesday evening.

And the gunfire just missed a toddler and the male who was driving the car, Shreveport police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

The shooting at Hearne Avenue at Murphy Street was reported at 6:34 p.m.

Someone pulled up to the victims’ car and fired multiple rounds.

The victims’ vehicle then traveled a block west to Harp Street at Missouri Avenue, Hines said.

The wounded female has since been taken to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment of what authorities described as a serious injury.

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.