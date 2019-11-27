Deputy saves dog from busy I-20 just in the nick of time

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A law officer who otherwise would have been helping children at school found himself using part of his Thanksgiving break to save a dog just in the nick of time.
It happened Monday morning along Interstate 20 in Bossier Parish.
And now Bossier sheriff’s Deputy Dusty Crenshaw says he’s taking the pup home with him if her owner does not step forward.
The deputy normally roams the hallways of Airline High, the Bossier City campus where he serves as a school resource officer.
But with classes out this week for the holiday break, Crenshaw patrols the Haughton area.
At 8:37 a.m. Monday, a motorist notified dispatchers that a dog was on the loose in the tree line of westbound I-20 just before the Harrah’s Louisiana Downs exit and the former rest area.
The tan and white canine appeared to be dragging a chain, the motorist reported.
Crenshaw, who lost two dogs of his own in the past year, was dispatched.
On his first pass, sheriff’s Lt. Bill Davis said, the deputy had no luck locating the dog. Then he made another pass on the opposite side of the interstate and saw the canine running loose in the grass near the interstate.
“But that was all the way across the interstate,” Davis said. “So he drove farther up I-20 to turn around, headed westbound again and was able to locate the dog running down the hill, scared, not far from the heavy traffic on busy I-20.”
The dog ran toward traffic but, thankfully, stopped just before darting out onto the roadway.
Crenshaw scooped up the dog and took her to a nearby animal hospital to get her checked out and to possibly identify her.
“I’m a dog lover like most people. That’s man’s best friend. I was gonna do what I could to find her if I was able to. I found her, and I got her out of traffic.”
Crenshaw took the canine to the animal shelter at 3217 Old Shed Road in Bossier City.
And he says if no one claims her within the next few days, he’ll be taking her home with him.
Bossier City Animal Control has dogs for adoption. People adopt 40-50 per month.