Car hits 2 children crossing busy intersection

Car hits 12-year-old girl and 10-year-old boy at busy Shreveport intersection
By Curtis Heyen | November 26, 2019 at 6:57 PM CST - Updated November 26 at 7:04 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A car hit two children at a busy Shreveport intersection.

It happened at 5:27 p.m. Tuesday at Lakeshore Drive at Hearne Avenue, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

Injured were a 12-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, authorities say.

The youths were crossing at the intersection of the two 4-lane streets at the time.

The driver has been detained while authorities investigate whether that person has a proper driver’s license, according to officers on the scene.

Police still have eight units on the scene.

