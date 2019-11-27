Car hits 2 children crossing busy intersection

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A car hit two children at a busy Shreveport intersection.
It happened at 5:27 p.m. Tuesday at Lakeshore Drive at Hearne Avenue, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Injured were a 12-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy, authorities say.
The youths were crossing at the intersection of the two 4-lane streets at the time.
The driver has been detained while authorities investigate whether that person has a proper driver’s license, according to officers on the scene.
Police still have eight units on the scene.
