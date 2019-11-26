Tracking unsettled weather this evening and Saturday

Our next stronger cold front will arrive Saturday. There is an 80% chance of rain for the day. There will likely be strong to severe storms involved as well. There is a 15% chance of severe weather right now. It is still a long way out, but I would be prepared for more unsettled weather. It will rain a good part of the day, then it will come to an end before sunrise Sunday morning. Temperatures will go from the 70s to the 50s for the afternoon high by Sunday.