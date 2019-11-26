Tracking unsettled weather this evening and Saturday

(KSLA) - Some unsettled weather will be in the ArkLaTex this evening and again on Saturday. There is a marginal risk for severe weather this evening, which is a level 1 of 5 on the severe scale. A slight risk (2 of 5) is just outside of our viewing area. Strong winds and isolated tornadoes are possible. The exact threats on Saturday are yet to be ironed out.
This evening, a cold front will be sweeping through the ArkLaTex. This will bring a lot of rain around. There will also be storms that will be considered strong and possibly severe. Most of the rain will take place in the late afternoon and evening hours. Closer to midnight is when the rain will be coming to an end.
Overnight, the rain will be coming to an end. There should not be any more rain by sunrise Wednesday morning. The temperatures will cool down a good bit because of the cold front passing through. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Wednesday will be a gloomy day. I have lowered the rain chance to 0%. There will be a mixture of clouds and sunshine, but more clouds in the afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler. It will only warm up to the upper 50s and maybe the lower 60s for a few areas. Part of that is because of the lack of sunshine. Still not a bad day.
On Thanksgiving, there will be a slightly higher chance of rain. I have it up to 20%. I think north of I-20 has a better chance to see a few more showers, and maybe a storm or two. It will not be a washout, but I would have an indoor plan alternative just in case. There will still not be a lot of sunshine during the day. Temperatures will be close to average. It will warm up to the upper 50s and lower 60s.
There will likely be some rain around Friday morning. So, if you plan on waiting in line somewhere for Black Friday shopping, you may want to include your rain gear. At least a light jacket. Temperatures will also be a little cool, only cooling to the lower 50s.
Throughout the day on Friday, the rain chances will stay at 20%. There will likely be a few small showers passing by as the next cold front approaches. Overall, most of us will not see any rain during the day. The winds will be turning back to the south with will help the temperatures warm up. They will warm up to the lower 70s. So, it will a nice warm day. It should not be a bad day by any means.
Our next stronger cold front will arrive Saturday. There is an 80% chance of rain for the day. There will likely be strong to severe storms involved as well. There is a 15% chance of severe weather right now. It is still a long way out, but I would be prepared for more unsettled weather. It will rain a good part of the day, then it will come to an end before sunrise Sunday morning. Temperatures will go from the 70s to the 50s for the afternoon high by Sunday.
With the unsettled weather tonight and Saturday, it is a good idea to have our KSLA First Alert WX App downloaded. From there you can be notified wherever you are for any severe weather and we will post updates on any expected storms.
Have a good week, and stay safe!
First alert meteorologist Grant Roberts
