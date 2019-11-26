Thanksgiving is Texarkana Regional’s busiest time

Flying for the holidays? Book early and expect to see a lot of people

Texarkana Regional adds flights to help holiday travelers get to their destinations
By Fred Gamble and Curtis Heyen | November 25, 2019 at 9:43 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 9:49 PM

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Flying for the holidays? Book early and expect to see a lot of people.

Beginning today, visits to airports — including smaller ones like Texarkana Regional — are increasing as passengers try to beat the holiday air traffic.

“It is just the way it worked out," Maureen Pressner said while waiting for her flight Tuesday at Texarkana Regional. "The way my daughter and I came up with the arrangement, this was a good day to go. And I’ll come back in early December.”
“It is just the way it worked out," Maureen Pressner said while waiting for her flight Tuesday at Texarkana Regional. "The way my daughter and I came up with the arrangement, this was a good day to go. And I’ll come back in early December.” (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

“Thanksgiving is typically our busiest travel time of the year,” said Laurie Perticone, general manager of Envoy Air.

Tuesday found Maureen Pressner catching a flight.

“It is just the way it worked out. The way my daughter and I came up with the arrangement, this was a good day to go. And I’ll come back in early December.”

An estimated 4.45 million Americans are expected to fly during the Thanksgiving holiday, AAA reports.

“It works out for us to be gone Monday through Friday, so we are heading out today,” Andria Henkel said Tuesday.

American Airlines is the lone commercial carrier flying in and out of Texarkana Regional. Envoy Air works for American Airlines.

And Perticone said reservations are up with the highest boarding days coming over the weekend. “Sunday traveling outbound is about 88% and, actually monday is 90%.”

Normally there are 4 flights a day in and out of Texarkana Regional. But American Airlines will go to a flex schedule of five flights a day Saturday and Sunday, she said.

“I don’t know the percentage we will pick up at the last minute, but it might be around 5%,” Perticone said.

“People will decide they have time off, they look at the internet and see they have some decent fares and they may jump on them.”

RELATED:

55 million travelers will take to the roads and skies this Thanksgiving

Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.