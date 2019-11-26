Thanksgiving is Texarkana Regional’s busiest time

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — Flying for the holidays? Book early and expect to see a lot of people.
Beginning today, visits to airports — including smaller ones like Texarkana Regional — are increasing as passengers try to beat the holiday air traffic.
“Thanksgiving is typically our busiest travel time of the year,” said Laurie Perticone, general manager of Envoy Air.
Tuesday found Maureen Pressner catching a flight.
“It is just the way it worked out. The way my daughter and I came up with the arrangement, this was a good day to go. And I’ll come back in early December.”
An estimated 4.45 million Americans are expected to fly during the Thanksgiving holiday, AAA reports.
“It works out for us to be gone Monday through Friday, so we are heading out today,” Andria Henkel said Tuesday.
American Airlines is the lone commercial carrier flying in and out of Texarkana Regional. Envoy Air works for American Airlines.
And Perticone said reservations are up with the highest boarding days coming over the weekend. “Sunday traveling outbound is about 88% and, actually monday is 90%.”
Normally there are 4 flights a day in and out of Texarkana Regional. But American Airlines will go to a flex schedule of five flights a day Saturday and Sunday, she said.
“I don’t know the percentage we will pick up at the last minute, but it might be around 5%,” Perticone said.
“People will decide they have time off, they look at the internet and see they have some decent fares and they may jump on them.”
