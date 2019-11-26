Texan wanted in PA arrested after fighting 2 LA deputies

BOOKED: John K. Brantley, 36, of the 24000 block of Schults Meadow Lane in Spring, Texas, faces two counts of resisting an officer with force/violence and attempted disarming of a police officer and one count each of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer by providing false information in Lincoln Parish. (Source: Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office)