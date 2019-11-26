Texan wanted in PA arrested after fighting 2 LA deputies

LINCOLN PARISH, La. (KSLA) — A 36-year-old Texan who is a fugitive from Pennsylvania intensely fought two Louisiana deputies for nine minutes when they tried to arrest him during a traffic stop.
Both law officers returned to duty after being treated for minor injuries.
The driver — John K. Brantley, of the 24000 block of Schults Meadow Lane in Spring — also was treated for his injuries then booked into jail.
The fight happened about 5:45 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 2800 block of Louisiana Highway 33 at Ruston, the Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office reports.
The deputies were responding to reports of someone driving recklessly on LA 33 near Louisiana Highway 821, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office.
Initially, the law officers reportedly found 21.3 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle. They searched further and turned up another 21.7 grams of methamphetamine plus two glass smoking pipes, authorities said.
And a Pennsylvania identification card belonging to John Kearney McCord Brantley was found in a door pocket. Authorities said the photograph matched the driver, but the driver had said his name is David Brantley.
Brantley was booked into the Lincoln Parish Detention Center on two counts of resisting an officer with force/violence and attempted disarming of a police officer and one count each of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer by providing false information.
He also is being held as a fugitive from another jurisdiction.
Lincoln Parish authorities did not disclose why Brantley is wanted in Pennsylvania.
