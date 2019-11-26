Strong storms possible this evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! As we get closer and closer to the feast of the year many of you are going to be traveling to see loved ones. For you expect some travel headaches especially if you are going to either coast due to two powerful areas of low pressure wreaking havoc on air travel. Back here in the ArkLaTex we are tracking the potential for some strong thunderstorms later on today with some isolated Severe Weather especially along eastern parts of the viewing area. For your Thanksgiving forecast expect a few pop up showers during the day, but nothing widespread. As we go into the first shopping weekend of the holiday season we are tracking more thunderstorms likely on Saturday.