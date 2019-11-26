Strong storms possible this evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! As we get closer and closer to the feast of the year many of you are going to be traveling to see loved ones. For you expect some travel headaches especially if you are going to either coast due to two powerful areas of low pressure wreaking havoc on air travel. Back here in the ArkLaTex we are tracking the potential for some strong thunderstorms later on today with some isolated Severe Weather especially along eastern parts of the viewing area. For your Thanksgiving forecast expect a few pop up showers during the day, but nothing widespread. As we go into the first shopping weekend of the holiday season we are tracking more thunderstorms likely on Saturday.
For your forecast today expect another warm day across the ArkLaTex. As you are heading out the door temperatures will feel very comfortable as you head to your car and temperatures will only be moving up. Highs this afternoon will be in the 70s as thunderstorms will start to flare up as a cold front will be pushing through the ArkLaTex. Some Severe Weather is possible this evening across eastern parts of the viewing area, but whatever Severe Weather we see will be isolated.
The thunderstorms will be gone before any of you wake up on your Wednesday for the biggest travel day of the year. Temperatures will be cooler, but you have nothing to worry about if you will be hitting the roads. As we head into the weekend more strong thunderstorms are likely Saturday as another cold front will be moving through the ArkLaTex. These storms could be impacting the Rockets over the Red event in Shreveport early Saturday evening.
So get ready for some more unsettled weather over the next 5 to 7 days across the ArkLaTex.
Have a great day! First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
