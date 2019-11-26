911 service down in nine county area

Texarkana, Tx. (KSLA) - Authorities in East Texas say emergency services through 911 are down and all of Bowie County is impacted.
According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, service has been disrupted in nine counties. The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department said the service is down in the Texarkana area.
As of this moment, these counties are impacted:
- Bowie County
- Cass County
- Delta County
- Hopkins County
- Lamar County
- Morris County
- Titus County
- Red River County
- Franklin County
The Bi-State Justice Center is operational.
If you have an emergency in Texarkana, you are urged to call 903-798-3229 or 903-798-3348.
There is no word on what caused the disruption nor how long it will last.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.