Sci-Port to unveil new ‘Sno-Port’ exhibition Saturday, Nov. 30

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new holiday themed exhibition is opening up inside the Sci-Port Discovery Center.
The children’s museum will unveil it’s new temporary exhibit “Sno-Port” to the public Saturday, Nov. 30. The exhibit will focus on the science behind snowflakes.
“There is so much science behind how a droplet of water turns into a snowflake, and so we just took it off from there and said that’s perfect,” said executive director, Dianne Clark.
Sno-Port will consist of a variety of interactive snow and ice-themed exhibits, displays, and games as well as information about the science and wonder of snow and snowflakes for all visitors.
Some of the activities and games included are:
- The Red River Rocket Sled: Feel the excitement and take-off with the sensation of the cool wind on your face as you trek your way through a virtual reality blizzard in downtown Shreveport and Bossier City inside our Space Dome Planetarium!
- Blizzard Tunnel: Transform into a snowflake as you enter into the exhibit.
- Make A Flake: Make a snowflake as individual as you are to hang in the ceiling with hundreds of other snowflakes.
- Ice Fishing: Grab a pole and go fishing in an animated ice pond. View virtual reality fish as they swim under the surface.
- Snow Chair Lift: How high can you pump up your ski lift chair?
- Snowball Castle: Toss a “snowball” into the windows of the snow-covered castle to initiate a series of bells.
- There’s No Place Like Igloo: Chill out in an inflatable igloo while you create your own igloo or other creations with “ice” blocks.
- Snowglobe Discovery: Discover the inner workings of a giant snow globe.
Clark says the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau approached them back in May and asked if they wanted to create something to go along with their holiday festivities.
The museum decided to hired Apex Communications and Events to help come up with this concept.
“We all got together and we started talking about a theme, and we came up with the concept of Sno-Port because it’s a play off of Sci-Port,” said owner Bonnè Summers. “It’s seasonal, (and) it’s scientific at the same time, but fun and interactive so this is the concept we went with.”
Summers company was able to work with a variety of local fabricating, lighting and engineering professionals to help create Sno-Port.
The exhibition will run until January 30, 2020 and Clark hopes families will come out and enjoy what they’ve put together.
“We are so caught up in this world of social media today...and people are on their cell phones and not communicating,” she said. “Well the only reason you need a cell phone for this event will be to take pictures.”
The exhibition will be open on Wednesday’s from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Sci-Port members will be able to enter the exhibition for $5.
Sci-Port is also selling tickets for people to view Rockets over the Red from their rooftop. Tickets are $25 and will include parking, entry into Sci-Port, complimentary appetizers from Superior Grill, and one drink.
