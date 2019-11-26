‘It’s worth all that hard work:’ ETX organization collecting toys for children in need

HARRISON COUNTY, Tx. (KSLA) - Just off East Grand Avenue in Marshall, one store front sits seemingly vacant - at least from the outside. But, tucked away in the corner of the shop’s front window is a sign, which, in capital letters, reads: “EMPTY STOCKING FUND.”
“I say I make sacrifices to be here, but that’s my choice,” said Lea McGee, who is busy setting up her temporary shop. “It changes me every year.”
McGee is the director of the Henry F. Selcer Memorial Empty Stocking Fund and has been for over 25 years. The organization makes Christmas a reality for countless children in need across Harrison County.
“They just want a toy because they don’t have it,” she said. “I just feel honored and blessed and grateful that I’ve been put in this spot, I couldn’t do it alone.”
Every year, around this time, McGee and a handful of volunteers meticulously collect names and toys to distribute around Christmas. She said her organization helps over 300 each year.
“I set my toys up like a store, so if we have anything left over from the previous year, then we box those things up,” McGee said.
Though McGee’s selfless and moving passion for making Christmas bright for many is palpable, it takes a toll - especially on her family life.
“It’s worth all that hard work,” she said. “I love children and I love Christmas, just put the two together and that brings me joy.”
Right now, McGee said they are in need of volunteers, as well as donations - both monetary gifts and toy deliveries.
She said checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 2161, Marshall, TX 75671. Toys can be dropped off at 1207 East Grand Avenue or Trinity Episcopal Church.
If you want to place your child on the waiting list for gifts, click here.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.