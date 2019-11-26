Heading home for Thanksgiving? Don’t leave without knowing where to buy your gas!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s never been easier to find the cheapest gas prices in the area before you fill up your tank. You can also find the cheapest gas prices in places you may not be too familiar with.
By checking GasBuddy.com, we found the cheapest gas prices in the ArkLaTex. We even decided to check regional prices in case you are leaving town for the next few days.
According to the numbers, the cheapest average gas prices can be found in Shreveport at $2.13 per gallon. Bossier City and Natchitoches pull in an average of $2.17 per gallon. The most expensive places in the ArkLaTex, on average, are in Texarkana and Marshall, TX, at $2.23 per gallon.
But you also need to know the prices if you fill up outside the ArkLaTex.
We checked for you. We found gas is a little more expensive in Dallas (at $2.30 per gallon) and in Little Rock (at $2.29 per gallon).
If you’re staying in Louisiana, expect to pay about the same for gas in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, averaging $2.13 and $2.15 per gallon, respectively.
