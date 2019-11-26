Best gifts for dad this holiday season

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Most dads seem to have everything. That’s why it makes it harder for you to find the best gift for the dad in your life. CNet.com released its “Best Gifts for Dad” list and here are a few items on the list that you might consider for dad this holiday.
If your dad is a coffee drinker, the Ember Mug comes with something similar to a “hot plate” that keeps the mug at a constant 130 degrees. That way dad’s coffee never gets cold. The 14-ounce mug and plate run between $65-$130.
If you have a dad that shaves every morning before work, consider the “Dollar Shave Club.” It’s a subscription-based gift where you get a number of top brand shaving products. It ships right to your door and comes with some really high-quality stuff.
If your dad is in need for a new cooler but you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on a name-brand cooler, CNet.com says the Lifetime brand cooler is big, well designed, and durable. It also costs significantly less than many of the popular name-brand coolers. This cooler runs about $100.
If your dad is more into technology, you should look into this Sonos Beam soundbar. Dad can listen to music or movies with better quality. It costs around $400 at Walmart and Amazon. It comes with Google assistant or Amazon Alexa built in so dad can use voice commands to change music.
If dad is a gamer a Star Wars arcade machine is another great option. They start around $300 and run about $500.
