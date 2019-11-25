Unsolved double homicide haunts small Louisiana town almost a year later

INDEPENDENCE, La. (WAFB) - The small, close-knit community of Independence remains haunted by an unsolved 2018 double shooting that claimed the life of Daytra Miller and her teenage son, Robert West Jr.
More so, detectives from the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, (TPSO) which is leading the investigation, continue to reach out to the public while desperately seeking out the tip that will lead to a breakthrough in the case almost a year later.
“Investigating a homicide, especially a double homicide, is stressful in many-many ways, however, for our detectives, not being able to serve justice and provide closure for the victims’ families weighs extremely heavy on their hearts,” said a TPSO spokesperson.
TPSO officials reported to news outlets Monday, Dec. 24, 2018 an investigation was ongoing following the discovery of a woman and boy found dead in a home Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. Family members identified Miller and West Jr. as the victims.
TPSO is still offering $12,500 for information leading to the arrest(s) of those responsible.
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers.
