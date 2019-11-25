Starting Thanksgiving week off warm

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! We have arrived at Thanksgiving week! I hope all of you had a great weekend and as we start the week we are tracking some warm temperatures across the ArkLaTex. For both Monday and Tuesday our temperatures will be moving back into the 70s for most of us around the region. But along with warmer temperatures we are tracking rain all throughout the week as multiple areas of low pressure will be rolling across the continent more than likely causing some travel headaches.