Starting Thanksgiving week off warm

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! We have arrived at Thanksgiving week! I hope all of you had a great weekend and as we start the week we are tracking some warm temperatures across the ArkLaTex. For both Monday and Tuesday our temperatures will be moving back into the 70s for most of us around the region. But along with warmer temperatures we are tracking rain all throughout the week as multiple areas of low pressure will be rolling across the continent more than likely causing some travel headaches.
As you plan to head out the door Monday you will need a light jacket to start off your day. But temperatures will quickly rise into the low to mid 70s across the ArkLaTex during the afternoon. You don’t have any rain chances today, but that will be changing later on in the week.
The rain chances will be returning on Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front will be moving through the region. While showers are likely on Tuesday don’t expect the wet weather to have much of an impact on your temperatures as we should see highs into the 70s. But the showers on both days will create some travel headaches if you’re planning on traveling for Thanksgiving.
As for your Turkey Day forecast while showers are still possible it will not be a complete washout by any means and temperatures should be around average across the ArkLaTex. As you down leftovers Friday and maybe start your Christmas shopping rain chances will be on the increase. They will peak Saturday as a strong cold front will be moving through the ArkLaTex.
So enjoy the warm weather early this week and get ready to break out the umbrellas the rest of the week!
Have a great week and Thanksgiving! First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
