1 shot in chest in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Police are investigating what led to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
It happened about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Pearl Street in Shreveport, police say.
That’s in the city’s Millen and Dodson subdivision.
The victim was shot in his chest. He then ran to a family member’s residence and was taken to a Shreveport hospital.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the shooting to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
