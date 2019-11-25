Severe Weather Outlook Tuesday

If your Thanksgiving plans included traveling on Tuesday, some of those may be impacted by the wet and stormy forecast. Throughout the morning and afternoon there’s a small chance for showers and thunderstorms with more possible for the evening that could become strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center issued a Marginal Risk and Slight Risk for areas in the ArkLaTex.
Areas in the dark green are under a Marginal Risk, level 1 out of 5, with a small sliver of Claiborne, Lincoln, and Jackson parishes in a Slight risk, 2 out of 5.
A cold front will move southeast in the ArkLaTex starting Tuesday morning through late evening. Mainly light showers but a few thunderstorms are possible along the north-northwestern region in the morning. As we heat up in the afternoon, coverage in rain and thunderstorm activity may increase, but the timing for the strongest impacts will be for late afternoon and into the evening.
Time Frame: late afternoon and evening, an isolated strong to severe storm may develop with the primary threat for strong damaging wind gusts, however, an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. The good news is that this does not look like a major outbreak of severe weather for the ArkLaTex!
