Remains believed to be missing student Aniah Blanchard found, DA says

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Skeletal remains have been found in Macon County, confirmed the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation.
Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes said they have good reason to believe the remains are of missing 19-year-old Lee County college student Aniah Blanchard.
Macon County is between Auburn, where Blanchard was last seen, and Montgomery, where her vehicle was found abandoned with her blood inside. Nearly a dozen agencies have been involved in the search for her. The searches were focused in Auburn, Montgomery and the nearly 60 miles in between the two cities.
Blanchard’s disappearance has made national attention. She is from the Birmingham area and a student at Southern Union State Community College in Opelika.
Blanchard was last seen late on the night of Oct. 23 at a convenience store on South College Street in Auburn and was reported missing the following day.
Two suspects have been charged with kidnapping her. Ibraheem Yazeed was arrested in Florida on Nov. 7. Antwain “Squirmy” Fisher was arrested Friday.
Court documents revealed a witness identified Yazeed as the person he saw “forcing Blanchard into a vehicle against her will and then leaving with her in the vehicle.”
Fisher allegedly provided transportation for Yazeed and disposed of evidence.
Blanchard was seen on surveillance video inside the Auburn convenience store around 11:30 the night she disappeared. Yazeed was captured on video inside the store at the same time.
Blanchard’s Honda CR-V was found Friday, Oct. 25 at a Montgomery apartment complex not far from Atlanta Highway. It had damage along its passenger side.
An affidavit stated blood “indicative of someone suffering a life-threatening injury” was found in the passenger compartment of the SUV. Forensic testing confirmed the blood was Blanchard’s.
Her stepfather is UFC fighter Walt Harris. A reward totaling $105,000 from multiple sources had been pledged toward the effort to find her.
Yazeed and Fisher are being held in the Lee County Jail without bond.
