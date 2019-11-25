Rain chances are likely for your Thanksgiving week

(KSLA) - The rain chances will be a little higher over the next few days. This includes our Thanksgiving forecast. A couple cold fronts will be arriving this week bringing the rain and keeping temperatures cool.
Overnight, temperatures will remain rather warm. The winds will be coming out of the south, so it will be difficult for the temperature to drop a lot overnight. Lows will be in the mid 60s. There will be a lot of clouds around with maybe a couple stray and light showers. I am keeping the rain chances low at only 10% for tonight.
Tuesday will have our next cold front arrive. It will bring a good chance of a few afternoon showers. Some showers will include some thunder and lightning. Then some of those storms will be a little strong. There is a marginal risk for severe weather Tuesday evening. Overall, I do not expect any severe weather, but could be some strong storms that pop up. The cold front will also cool temperatures down.
Wednesday will not have as much rain. There will be a lot of clouds around with not much sunshine. Rain chances will be up to 20%. Temperatures will be cooler though. It will only warm up to the upper 50s and maybe the lower 60s for a few areas. Part of that is because of the lack of sunshine.
On Thanksgiving, there will be a slightly higher chance of rain. I have it up to 30%. I think north of I-20 has a better chance to see a few more showers. Maybe a storm or two. It will not be a washout, but I would have an indoor plan alternative just in case. Temperatures will be close to average. It will warm up to the upper 50s and lower 60s.
There will likely be more rain around Friday morning. So, if you plan on waiting in line somewhere for Black Friday shopping, you may want to include your rain gear. Temperatures will also be a little warm, only cooling to the lower 50s.
Throughout the day on Friday, the rain chances will stay at 30%. Temperatures will warm up to the 70s. So, it will quickly warm right back up. It should not be a bad day by any means though.
Our next stronger cold front will arrive Saturday. There is an 80% chance of rain for the day. There will likely be storms involved as well. It will rain a good part of the day, then it will come to an end before sunrise Sunday morning. Temperatures will go from the 70s to the 50s for the afternoon high by Sunday.
Have a good week!
First alert meteorologist Grant Roberts
