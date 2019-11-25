Man dies when sedan runs off the road and hits a tree

Killed was a South Arkansas resident

By KSLA Digital Team | November 24, 2019 at 9:39 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 9:41 PM

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) — A South Arkansas man died when his sedan ran off the road and struck a tree.

Clarence Radford, 51, of Magnolia, was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:08 p.m. Saturday by Columbia County, Ark., Coroner Randy Reed.

The accident happened at 8:51 p.m. Saturday on Columbia County Road 61 (Warnock Springs Road), according to Arkansas State Police.

The investigator’s preliminary crash summary indicates Radford was driving a 2007 Cadillac DTS south when the car veered off the left side of the roadway and hit the tree.

